Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 627,500 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the February 11th total of 431,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Sr Wilcox, Sr. acquired 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,756.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 238,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,115 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN CRF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,773. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.22. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1537 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

