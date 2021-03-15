Corsair Gaming, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 22nd (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming’s (NASDAQ:CRSR) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 22nd. Corsair Gaming had issued 14,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $238,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of Corsair Gaming’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRSR shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

CRSR stock opened at $34.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.68. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at $43,443,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,015,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $31,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

