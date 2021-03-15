Cortex (CTXC) Market Cap Hits $56.95 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $56.95 million and $4.15 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00049069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.57 or 0.00661953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00072264 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00026078 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00035477 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

Cortex Coin Trading

