Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.95

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 14181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $319.23 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 42.57%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.