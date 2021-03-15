Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021


Brokerages expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to announce ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts recently commented on CRVS shares. Mizuho downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:CRVS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.28. 345,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,263. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $92.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.81. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,285,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Company insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Earnings History and Estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

