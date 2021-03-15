Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.63

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.63 and traded as high as $20.66. Cosan shares last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 163,758 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 846,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,609,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Cosan during the 4th quarter valued at $122,030,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cosan during the 4th quarter valued at $35,686,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Cosan by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 613,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cosan by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

