Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.11

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.11 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 70.90 ($0.93). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 69.40 ($0.91), with a volume of 1,143,276 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 61.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 52.11. The company has a market capitalization of £190.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.54.

Costain Group PLC provides infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets. The Natural Resources segment engages in the water, energy, and defense markets.

