CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $920.00.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,249,000 after acquiring an additional 154,093 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 965,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 877,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,163,000 after acquiring an additional 47,629 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after acquiring an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP stock opened at $818.55 on Monday. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $952.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $876.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $870.22. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.87 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

