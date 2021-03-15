Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Raised by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 339.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,348 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,348 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.9% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $26,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after buying an additional 876,624 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after buying an additional 507,918 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,795,000 after buying an additional 388,621 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after buying an additional 283,963 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 748,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,137,000 after buying an additional 277,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.08.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $328.33. The company had a trading volume of 60,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $278.42 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.99 and a 200-day moving average of $360.71. The firm has a market cap of $145.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,173 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

