Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) (LON:CSP) Hits New 1-Year High at $542.00

Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) (LON:CSP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 542 ($7.08) and last traded at GBX 529 ($6.91), with a volume of 2810551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 535 ($6.99).

The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -668.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 465.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 406.23.

In other Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) news, insider Iain McPherson sold 15,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.71), for a total transaction of £66,358.45 ($86,697.74). Also, insider Mike Scott sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46), for a total value of £17,744.10 ($23,182.78). Insiders sold a total of 23,675 shares of company stock worth $10,184,665 in the last 90 days.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

