Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €77.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on 1COV. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.00 ($70.59).

1COV stock traded down €1.06 ($1.25) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €59.14 ($69.58). 761,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.85. Covestro has a 52-week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52-week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €58.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €49.37.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

