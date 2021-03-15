Cowen Lowers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $389.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $409.00 to $389.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.82.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $306.08 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,841,113,000 after buying an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,063,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,552,000 after buying an additional 519,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,411,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,529,244,000 after buying an additional 899,080 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors now owns 9,212,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $483,383,000 after buying an additional 729,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,825,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,443,000 after buying an additional 2,504,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

