Craig Hallum Raises DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Price Target to $20.00

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its price objective raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 104.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.46.

Shares of DMAC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,066. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $183.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.58.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. 35.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

