Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Update

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 621,500 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the February 11th total of 925,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of CR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.37. 2,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,702. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 246.09 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. Crane’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,959,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,366,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 293,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.
About Crane
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
