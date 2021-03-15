Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Update

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 621,500 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the February 11th total of 925,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.37. 2,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,702. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 246.09 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. Crane’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,959,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,366,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 293,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

