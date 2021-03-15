Cream Price Tops $0.0012 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Cream coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a market cap of $55,575.22 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cream has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,078.52 or 1.00107125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00035159 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012711 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.92 or 0.00397933 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.31 or 0.00300447 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.87 or 0.00770942 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00076239 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00033487 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005125 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

