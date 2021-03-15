Credit Suisse Group Increases New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target to $12.00

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.93 on Monday. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep now owns 2,277,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,840,000 after buying an additional 382,860 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital now owns 9,909,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,811,000 after buying an additional 692,846 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 2,276,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,820,000 after buying an additional 1,125,191 shares during the last quarter. VNB Trust lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. VNB Trust now owns 52,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

