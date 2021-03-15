Credit Suisse Group Raises L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $64.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.25% from the stock’s previous close.

LB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of L Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Shares of LB opened at $60.81 on Monday. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $61.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other L Brands news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in L Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in L Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in L Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in L Brands by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

