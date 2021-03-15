Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $103.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $90.68 on Monday. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ashland Global by 296.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,443 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth about $48,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth about $45,782,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ashland Global by 835.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246,774 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth about $18,580,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

