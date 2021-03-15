Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the February 11th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLDI. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 13.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000.

NASDAQ GLDI traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $8.80. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,956. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

