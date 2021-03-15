Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Given OUTPERFORM Rating at Raymond James

Crew Energy (TSE:CR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$1.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.26.

Shares of TSE CR traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.20. 841,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,505. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$181.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$1.29.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,614,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,699,451. Also, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,457,319 shares in the company, valued at C$932,684.16. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,350.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

