CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) recently:

3/10/2021 – CRISPR Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – CRISPR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

3/8/2021 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $113.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – CRISPR Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $113.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2021 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/17/2021 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $165.00 to $187.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $193.00 to $189.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $166.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/1/2021 – CRISPR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CRISPR Therapeutics' lead pipeline candidate CTX001, a CRISPR gene-edited therapy, is being developed for treating sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT) in collaboration with Vertex. If successfully developed, CTX001 can reap huge profits as both diseases have a high unmet medical need. The company’s other pipeline candidates are in early-stage development for various cancer indications. However, in absence of a marketed product, it is solely dependent on Vertex for collaborations revenues, which remains a constant woe. Moreover, its candidates are years away from achieving commercialization. Acute competition is also a worry for CRISPR Therapeutics as some companies are developing gene-edited therapies. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date.”

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $130.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $3,514,515.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,699 shares of company stock valued at $19,942,935. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,456,000 after purchasing an additional 139,156 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after purchasing an additional 143,504 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $112,187,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

