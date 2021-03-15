Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.78

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.78 and last traded at $84.50, with a volume of 44664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.70.

The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.51.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $357,612.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at $59,591,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $6,087,902. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,841,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,955 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,824,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,847,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Crocs by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after acquiring an additional 582,682 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

