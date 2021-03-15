Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.78

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.78 and last traded at C$15.66, with a volume of 36122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.39.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 208.44%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

