Crown (CRW) Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 28.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. Crown has a market cap of $4.23 million and $161,344.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,018.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.39 or 0.00939675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.89 or 0.00337187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00030830 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000799 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002585 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 70% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,782,788 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

