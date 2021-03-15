Crown PropTech Acquisitions’ Quiet Period To End on March 22nd (OTCMKTS:CPTKU)

Crown PropTech Acquisitions’ (OTCMKTS:CPTKU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 22nd. Crown PropTech Acquisitions had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Crown PropTech Acquisitions’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPTKU opened at $10.03 on Monday.

Get Crown PropTech Acquisitions alerts:

Crown PropTech Acquisitions Company Profile

There is no company description available for Crown PropTech Acquisitions.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Crown PropTech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown PropTech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.