Crowns Price Reaches $43.16 (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Crowns coin can now be bought for $43.16 or 0.00079587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crowns has traded 53.1% higher against the US dollar. Crowns has a total market cap of $33.14 million and approximately $14.11 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crowns alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.15 or 0.00453944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00061153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00051804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00096898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00070551 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.42 or 0.00544817 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 767,836 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

Buying and Selling Crowns

