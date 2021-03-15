Crust Market Capitalization Hits $54.98 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $33.85 or 0.00062235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $54.98 million and $3.84 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001149 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007239 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

