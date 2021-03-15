Cryptopay Price Reaches $0.0920 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0920 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. Cryptopay has a market cap of $6.29 million and approximately $127.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 106.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cryptopay

CPAY is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

