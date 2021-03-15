CryptoPing (PING) Market Cap Achieves $2.28 Million

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. CryptoPing has a market cap of $2.28 million and $26,553.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000552 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.73 or 0.00453393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00061899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00096488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00068957 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.31 or 0.00521268 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000480 BTC.

CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

