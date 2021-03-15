CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.19

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $2.31. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 90,442 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $106.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.08.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 134.42%. Analysts predict that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 993,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 260,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

