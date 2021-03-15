Cube (AUTO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $57.00

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Cube has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $57.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cube has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar. One Cube token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00049497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00011901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.06 or 0.00658020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00070506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00026418 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Cube

AUTO is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cube

