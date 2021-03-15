Cubiex Price Hits $0.0394 on Top Exchanges (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Cubiex has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $329,315.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubiex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cubiex has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.00457451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00061465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00052359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00096399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00069845 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.36 or 0.00557866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Cubiex Coin Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports

Buying and Selling Cubiex

