CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the February 11th total of 672,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 805,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVAC. Zacks Investment Research cut CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CureVac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $87.79 on Monday. CureVac has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $151.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 565.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in CureVac in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

