Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 269,300 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the February 11th total of 427,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 193,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several research analysts have commented on CUBI shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of CUBI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.39. The stock had a trading volume of 210,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. Research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $654,493.75. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $37,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,803 shares of company stock valued at $953,354 in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 296.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 30.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

