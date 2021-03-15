Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Shares Up 15.1%

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) traded up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.69. 1,233,547 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 863,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.83). Equities analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,057,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,710,000. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

