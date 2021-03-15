D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $31.08 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.6% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.14. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

