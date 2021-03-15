DA Davidson Comments on Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 20.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBCP. B. Riley cut their target price on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.29.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.24. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 39.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

