DA Davidson Comments on Tupperware Brands Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tupperware Brands in a report released on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.51.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $24.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 78.06 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $38.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

