DA Davidson Increases BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Price Target to $23.00

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) had its target price upped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s current price.
BRT has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.
NYSE BRT opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BRT Apartments by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in BRT Apartments by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 95,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 40,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BRT Apartments by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BRT Apartments by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. 32.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BRT Apartments Company Profile
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
