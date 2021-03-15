DA Davidson Increases BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Price Target to $23.00

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) had its target price upped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s current price.

BRT has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

NYSE BRT opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BRT Apartments by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in BRT Apartments by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 95,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 40,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BRT Apartments by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BRT Apartments by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. 32.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

