DA Davidson Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WSFS. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

WSFS opened at $52.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 249.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.