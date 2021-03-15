DAD Trading 26.7% Higher Over Last Week (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. DAD has a market cap of $35.71 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAD has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00049497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00011901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.06 or 0.00658020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00070506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00026418 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

DAD (DAD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

