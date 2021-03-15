Dai Price Tops $1.00 (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC on major exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $2.77 billion and approximately $339.59 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00048684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012328 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.93 or 0.00663241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00072168 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00026235 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00035519 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Dai Profile

DAI is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,765,632,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,765,632,345 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Dai

