Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021


Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €46.00 ($54.12) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.85% from the company’s previous close.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €59.69 ($70.23).

Shares of EPA BN traded up €0.80 ($0.94) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €58.12 ($68.38). The company had a trading volume of 1,223,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.18. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Analyst Recommendations for Danone (EPA:BN)

