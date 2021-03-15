Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €46.00 ($54.12) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.85% from the company’s previous close.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €59.69 ($70.23).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of EPA BN traded up €0.80 ($0.94) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €58.12 ($68.38). The company had a trading volume of 1,223,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.18. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.