Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €59.77 ($70.32).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of EPA:BN traded up €0.80 ($0.94) during trading on Monday, hitting €58.12 ($68.38). 1,223,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business’s 50 day moving average is €55.51 and its 200-day moving average is €54.18.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.