Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €59.69 ($70.23).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €58.12 ($68.38) on Monday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.18.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

