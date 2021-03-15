DAO Maker (DAO) Price Hits $5.35 on Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 33.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $87.75 million and $15.03 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 35% higher against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $5.35 or 0.00009727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.93 or 0.00457966 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00061876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00052489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00096865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00070197 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $307.06 or 0.00558200 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

