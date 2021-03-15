DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Shares Up 6.4%

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.88. 386,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 275,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRIO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.60 to $22.25 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DarioHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.85.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $161.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.44). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 337.55% and a negative return on equity of 120.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DarioHealth Corp. will post -5.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the third quarter valued at $9,778,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in DarioHealth by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DarioHealth by 177.6% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 380,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.