Dash (DASH) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $221.19 or 0.00395659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and approximately $955.21 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00035226 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,844.97 or 0.05088915 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000148 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,025,422 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

