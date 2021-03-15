Databroker Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $72.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0339 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $72.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00049176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.02 or 0.00660086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00072458 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00026198 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00035411 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

