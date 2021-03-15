Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Trading 5.6% Higher

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.60 and last traded at $87.61. Approximately 3,752,848 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 3,727,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,919.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.53.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $29,695,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,794,649.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.78, for a total transaction of $9,790,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,521,281.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,905,199 shares of company stock worth $193,192,555. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

